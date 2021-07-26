Vodafone-Idea Launches Four Postpaid Plans For Enterprises Segment: Check All Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has come up with new plans for its enterprises' customers in the country. The plan has been introduced by the enterprise arm of the telecom operator. The new Business postpaid plans are for its corporate customers and they come with exclusive benefits.

Vodafone-Idea New Postpaid Plans For Enterprises

Notably, these plans come soon after India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel increased the prices of postpaid plans as it wants to increase its average revenue per user. In addition, Airtel removed two postpaid plans for its corporate users.

On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea launched four packs for its corporate business. These four packs are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 499 per month. The Rs. 299 plan of Vodafone-Idea offers 30GB of data, unlimited calling, 3,000 messages per month, mobile security, Vi Movies & TV Classic, and profile tunes via Vi caller tunes.

The Rs. 349 plan provides 40GB of data, unlimited calling at home, and national roaming. This plan offers 3,000 messages, mobile security, location tracking solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and profile tunes via Vi caller tunes.

The other plan on the list will cost you Rs. 399 provides 60GB of data, unlimited calling, 3,000 messages per month, mobile security, location tracking solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and profile tunes via Vi caller tunes. Then, the fourth pack is priced at Rs. 499 per month.

This pack ships 100GB of data, unlimited calling, 3,000 messages, and mobile security. It also includes a location tracking solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, profile tunes via Vi caller tunes, and access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

Vodafone-Idea Revenue FromPostpaid Customers

"Due to national lockdowns and social distancing norms. Organizations and people have now become accustomed to the new way of living. With this, customers have also evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data," said Vi Business.

It is important to note that 7 percent of Vodafone-Idea users are using postpaid services and contributing 25 percent to overall revenues to the overall business. Vi is trying its best to attract users; however, this step might affect its business of enterprises segment.

