Vodafone-Idea Launches GIGAnet To Offer Faster Download, Upload Speed

After announcing the consolidation of networks, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of new technology in the country. The GIGAnet network technology will allow users to get good 4G speed. The new technology comes soon after the operator launched its new brand identity to arrest the customer's loss.

What Is GIGAnet Network Technology?

The GIGAnet network technology can offer huge capacity and a large spectrum portfolio that can deliver superior network as it is built on 5G architecture. "GIGAnet offers faster downloads & uploads, low latency, and real-time connectivity. We have deployed technology whereby parts of the NW have the ability to self-optimize to meet demand where necessary," said VishantVora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea.

Basically, the new technology allows the company to offer a faster and stronger network to its customers. In addition, the telecom operator announced that it will invest in the 4G networks as it is serving more than 1 billion customers.

Vodafone-Idea Performance During Q1: Details

It is worth mentioning that the telecom operator reported one of the biggest losses in the Q1 2020 due to the Adjusted Gross Revenue issue. Vodafone-Idea had reported a loss of Rs. 25, 467 crores during the same quarter. Also, the company has lost 11.3 million customers, which means that the company is providing its services to 279.8 million customers in the country.

The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue has actually affected the financial situation of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea as both have to pay a huge amount of money to the government in the 10 years and that's why the latter has stopped investing money in its networks. However, the new technology announcement comes three years after the merger as it is trying its best to retain the existing customers. So, we can expect some improvement on the network side.

