Vodafone Idea launches 'iPhone Forever' program for its postpaid users

Users can also upgrade to the latest iPhone at the lowest price as part of this program.

India's largest telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of iPhone Forever program that would allow post-paid customers to continue using their iPhones without worrying about repair costs in case of any damage.

In addition, users can also upgrade to the latest iPhone at the lowest price as part of this program.

"Vodafone Idea Limited brings an exclusive proposition for Vodafone & Idea customers who have an iPhone or wish to buy one," the telco said. Adding that the initiative enables Vodafone and Idea, post-paid customers, to continue using their iPhones without worrying about repair costs in case of any unforeseen damage.

The new offer covers all the Vodafone Idea enterprise customers as well. To avail the benefit of this offer, customers have to simply opt for the Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan or Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan at just Rs 649 monthly rental and download the iForever app from the App Store to register for the free iPhone Forever service.

"We are always looking at finding ways to delight our most valued customers and are extremely pleased to launch India's first iPhone Forever Plan exclusively for our post-paid customers on both Vodafone and Idea. With value-added benefits such as easy replacement and repair at no extra cost, attractive upgrade offers, unlimited calling, and huge data plans, iPhone Forever Plan allows our post-paid customers to enjoy unmatched benefits," Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said.

However, the program benefits are based on the age of iPhone & model at the time of registration to the service.

The telco has also partnered with Servify, a global authorized service partner for Apple, to bring this proposition to its customers.