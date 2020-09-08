Vodafone-Idea Might Shut Down 2G And 3G Networks In Delhi News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is reportedly planning to shut down its 2G and 3G networks in Delhi. The company has already sent out messages to a few customers in Delhi asking them to choose '4G recommended' as their network. The new development comes right after the company shut down its 3G services in Bengaluru and Chennai.

The company is yet to announce when it will upgrade the networks in Delhi, reports Only Tech. "We are upgrading our network to 4G-only. Please select 4G as preferred network type in your Handset network settings," Vodafone said via message.

In fact, the company has recently said that it will focus only on 16 top-performing areas or circles that are a major part of the revenue, especially 94 percent. On the other hand, the company will focus on selected districts in the remaining six circles.

Vodafone-Idea Needs $2 Billion Investment For Rebranding

Meanwhile, analysts expect that the rebranding procedure requires a $2 billion investment to increase its 4G network in the country as investing in a new brand will not help the brand attract new customers.

"Rebranding alone won't stop subscriber losses at VIL ... that can happen only when the telco invests at least $1.5-2 billion annually in network-related capex and makes its 4G experience comparable with Airtel and Jio," Nitin Soni, a senior director from Fitch ratings said.

Vodafone-Idea Wants To Continue Its Services In India

Besides, the industry sources believe that launching a new identity in the country is an indication that the company wants to continue its services. The sources said the new identity will not help the brand to get more customers and stop its loss (customers and revenue). So, the brand should come up with a new strategy for the same. Furthermore, it is expected that the company might increase its user base in the two quarters.

