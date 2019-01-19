Vodafone Idea new campaign emphasizes on improved network

India's largest telecom player Vodafone Idea has announced its first campaign for 2019. This new campaign aims to highlight the improved network of 'Vodafone SuperNet 4G - especially in crowded zones.

The new campaign is based on the insight that customers think of the service provider especially when they have a poor network experience.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "We are making significant investments in improving the network as the data uptake in India creates some global benchmarks. Vodafone SuperNet 4G - The Data Strong Network will be strengthened as towers get added every hour, especially at crowded places."

Shankar said "For any telecom service provider network engineers are the backbone for providing uninterrupted connectivity. Through this campaign, we are saluting these heroes for helping us deliver superior customer experience. Driven by digital, the #StrongerEveryHour campaign finely captures the essence of providing a seamless network experience across other mediums like TV, OOH, print and radio."

The telco has launched this campaign with the reassuring promise that customers will receive the strongest data connectivity on their phones even in crowded places.

Kiran Antony, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Pvt. Ltd, said, "When a network works perfectly fine, no one ever remembers the people who work behind the scenes to make it run seamlessly. The campaign revolves around conversations between two network engineers while they are busy adding new towers."

The 360-degree high decibel campaign, which is live on 15 January 2019 has been conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather India. Presenting a wholesome marketing mix, the campaign will connect with customers across diverse mediums like OOH, radio, print and digital.