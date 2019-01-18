Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best annual prepaid plans

Almost all telecom players are launching new tariff plans to cope up with the growing competition. These plans start at Rs 35 and go up to Rs 2,099. So in order to give you a better perspective of these plans, we are going to compare them annual prepaid plans from telecom players.

BSNL Rs. 1,312, Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2099 prepaid plan

State-run telco BSNL has three annual plans and the first one is priced at Rs. 1312 in which users are getting unlimited calls to any network across India along with 5GB 2G / 3G data and 1,000 free SMS for 365 days.

However, this plan is not valid in Mumbai and Delhi.

Both Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2099 offers unlimited calling, personalized ring back tones, besides Rs. 1,699 provides 2GB data, whereas users are getting 4GB data at Rs 2,099.

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan

There is no doubt that Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has disrupted telecom sector and incumbents are sitting on huge debt.

Jio also has an annual plan of Rs. 1699 in which users are getting free voice calls, 100 SMS daily along with 1.5 GB of 4G data daily.

Meanwhile, Jio has reported a jump of 65 percent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore during the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of a rise in customer base.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan

India's largest telecom player Vodafone Idea has launched Rs. 1, 499 for its prepaid customers with a validity of 365 days. Under this new plan, the telco offers unlimited calls within the country, 1GB of data per day along with 100 daily SMS. Besides these users will get a free subscription to the Vodafone Play app.

However, there is a catch as this plan is only available in only five circles and there is a cap on voice calls such as 250 minutes per day and 1000 per week.

Meanwhile, Vodafone launches new campaign dubbed as #StrongerEveryHour. This campaign aims to highlight the improved network of 'Vodafone SuperNet 4G - India's Data Strong Network' especially in crowded zones, where a tower is being added every hour.