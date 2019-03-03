Vodafone Idea now offers faster 4G services in J&K News oi-Priyanka Dua J&K circle integration was completed within a short span of two months.

India's largest telecom players Vodafone Idea has announced the successful consolidation of its radio network integration in J&K within a short span of just two months.

Sudhir Pradhan, Business Head -Punjab, J&K, and HP, Vodafone Idea Ltd., "The successful consolidation of the network in J&K circle will enable over 13 lakh customers of Vodafone and Idea to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G & 4G. We are deploying new age technologies to enhance the customer experience as we are building a robust, future-ready network in Jammu & Kashmir".

With this, J&K is amongst the first nine circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India. J&K circle integration was completed within a short span of two months, the telco said.

Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 110 Towns and 3,301 villages in Jammu & Kashmir. 4G coverage has expanded to over 23.6 percent population in the region covering 9 Districts including 48 Towns and 526 Villages in the region, for customers of both brands.

"The teams of Vodafone Idea and network partners worked in difficult conditions in the Himalayas, in the peak winter season, to ensure that integration happens smoothly without disruptions," it said.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, "With meticulous pre-merger planning and rigorous post-merger execution, we have ensured that our customers remain confidently connected and enjoy uninterrupted services even as we integrate and optimize our network in a phased manner across circles. We have partnered the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers to bring the best network experience for our customers."

Key Highlights

World's largest network integration underway in India; J&K becomes one of the first circles to complete full network integration.

4G services enhanced for both Vodafone and Idea customers in cities such as Jammu, Katra, Rajouri, Punch, Bari Brahmana etc.

Multi-level war rooms set-up to ensure Customers Enjoy Uninterrupted Service.

Highest spectrum Availability, strongest in the market to provide Best in class 4G experience.