Vodafone-Idea Offering 14GB Extra Data For Seven Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has announced the launch of a new offer for its customers. Under this offer, the company is offering 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling benefits in selected circles. However, this service is available for seven days. This means the operator is providing 14GB data for the entire period.

This offer is completely free as the company is not charging anything for this benefit. This is an extra benefit that the telco is providing on the customers' existing plan. The telecom operator has started crediting the data and the calling benefit on their customers' accounts. But, this offer is for limited customers' and to check the benefit, they have to dial 121363.

Then, customers' will get the confirmation message from the company if they have received the benefit. Notably, this special offer is specially designed for the lockdown. Currently, this offer is available in circlers, such as Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

The offer comes at that time when Reliance Jio is already offering similar benefits to their prepaid customers for only four days. This offer is also free, and several Jio users have already shared this information via their Tweeter account. In fact, to check the availability of the Jio Data pack, customers need to go to My Jio application.

Vodafone Introduces 4GB Data Plan: Benefit And Validity

Meanwhile, the operator has added three plans, where it is shipping double data benefit. The plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699, where it is now offering 4GB data as against 2GB data earlier. The first plan of Rs. 299 offers double data for 28 days. This means the telco is providing 112GB data.

The Rs. 449 pack is valid for 56 days and provides a similar benefit. The Rs. 699 plan ships 4GB data for 84 days. These plans are available in limited circles, such as Rajasthan, Jammu, and Kashmir, Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, Rs. 699 plan is not available in two circles i.e Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For the unaware, Vodafone-Idea is continuously coming up with new plans and strategies to help people.

