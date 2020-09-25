ENGLISH

    Vodafone-Idea Offering 1GB Data For Seven Days To Its Existing Users

    By
    |

    Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is looking for ways to retain their customers. The company has announced a new offer, where it is providing free 4G data. Under this new offer, the company is offering 1GB high-speed data to a few customers. The new offer lasts for seven days only.

    Vodafone-Idea Offering 1GB Data For Seven Days To Its Existing Users

     

    However, this time the company is informing its customers via messages, reports Telecomtalk. Besides, the users can check the additional data on the Vi application. This is a promotional offer and will not be available after seven days. The new move is likely to help users so that they can choose the plan once the limit ends.

    This is the second time in a week when Vodafone-Idea has announced a new offer for its customers. Earlier, it has joined hands with Zee5 to launch four prepaid plans starting at Rs. 355. In addition, the telecom operator has launched Rs. 351 recharge plan, where it is offering 100GB data under its work from home plan.

    Vi Offering MPL And Zomato With Its Postpaid Plans: Details

    Apart from these offers, the telecom operator has launched a special offer with its three postpaid plans. The three postpaid plans are available at Rs. 598, Rs. 749, and Rs. 999. The first plan of Rs. 598 is offering 80GB data, 100 messages, Amazon Prime subscription for one year, worth Rs. 999, bonus on MPL, two extra connections Rs. 200 off on orders from Zomato, and Vi Movies and TV subscription.

    The second postpaid plan is available at Rs. 749, where VI is providing 120GB data, three extra connections, Amazon Prime, MPL, Zomato, and a subscription to Vi Movies. On the other hand, the third plan is available at Rs. 999, where Vodafone-Idea is offering five connections, Amazon Prime for one year, MPL, access to Zomato, Vi Movies, and TV subscription. The company is offering a 200GB data rollover facility with these packs.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 18:25 [IST]
