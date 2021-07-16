Vodafone-Idea Offering Rs. 40 Discount On Six Prepaid Plans: Here's How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Vodafone-Idea is looking for ways to raise funds, it has launched an offer to attract prepaid users and to get more ARPU. Under this new offer, the telecom operator has decreased the prices of some major prepaid plans by Rs. 40.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans On Discounted Rates

It is important to note that not all prepaid plans are listed under the same offer. In fact, this offer is available for only six plans, which are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 699, Rs. 801, Rs. 401, and Rs. 1,197. All these plans are now priced at Rs. 359, Rs. 409, Rs. 659, Rs. 761, Rs. 361 and Rs. 1,157, respectively.

The new prices have already been listed on the company's application and website of the company. All these plans are the major prepaid plan of Inda's third-largest telecom operator.

Benefits With Discounted Vodafone-Idea Plans

The first plan of Rs. 359 offers unlimited calling, 1.5GB of data, 100 messages per day, Binge All night, Weekend data rollover facility, and access to Vi Movies for 56 days. The Rs. 409 plan offers 4GB of data per day, Binge All night, Weekend data rollover facility, and a subscription to Vi Movies & TV for the 56 days.

The Rs. 659 prepaid plan of Vodafone-Idea offers unlimited calling and 4GB of data every day for 84 days. The rest of the benefits are the same. The Rs. 761 plan offers Disney+ Hotstar for one year, unlimited calling, Binge All night, Weekend Data rollover facility, and access to Vi Movies & TV for 84 days.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 361, which offers access to Disney+ Hotstar for one year. It includes 3GB of data per day and unlimited calling for 28 days. Besides, a user gets Binge All night, Weekend Data rollover facility, and Vi Movies & TV.

Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,157, where users get Zee5 access, Binge All night, Weekend Data rollover facility, and subscription to Vi Movies & TV for 180 days.

This seems good to get the attention of existing and new users. In addition, users who recharge their pack with less amount might attract to these plans. But still, we believe this might affect the overall performance of the company in the coming quarters.

