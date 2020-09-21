Vodafone-Idea Offering Zee5 Subscription With Five New Plans: Here's How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Rs. 351 work from home plan, Vodafone-Idea has announced the launch of five new plans. These five plans are offering additional benefits to customers and are priced at Rs. 355, Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, and Rs. 2,595.

Under this new offer, the company is providing a ZEE5 Premium subscription. This is a limited period offer for VI prepaid customers and it will last until March 31, 2021. However, users can avail this benefit for once.

Other Benefits Comes With Five Plans

The first plan of Rs. 355 ships 50GB data for 28 days, while Rs. 405 is offering unlimited talk time for 28 days. It also includes 90GB data. The Rs. 595 is providing 2GB data per day and unlimited calling 56 days, whereas Rs. 795 is offering 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days.

Lastly, there a plan of Rs. 2,595 is also providing 2GB data for one year. These plans also include the Zee5 Premium subscription without any additional charge. Users are allowed to download the Zee5 on all handsets. However, the company has listed some steps to avail of the benefits.

How To Claim Zee5 Offer

Step 1: First, you need to buy the recharge packs.

Step 2: Then, you will receive the OTP of the Zee5 activation link.

Step 3: After that, you have to click on that link and enter MSISDN along with OTP.

Step 4: Then, you have to click on the Activate now button.

Step 5: Once it is done, your pack is activated, and the Zee5 app will send your username along with a password to login to the application.

Notably, this procedure has to be completed within 28 days after receiving the SMS. Furthermore, the Zee5 subscription starts at Rs. 99 per month, while a year pack is available at Rs. 699.

