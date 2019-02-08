Vodafone Idea plans to launch music streaming app: Report

With an aim to give tough fight Wynk Music and JioSaavn, India largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea is likely to launch its own music streaming app, Mint reported according to a report by Mint.

"We are sunsetting the Idea Music app and we will come up very soon with an offering that will provide the best-in-class music streaming services, through a partnership that we are in the final stages of closing," the report quoted Balesh Sharma, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea.

"We will keep you posted on this but music is a big priority for us and we will work on that as well through partnerships," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs. 5,005 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The total income of the telecom operator stood at Rs 11,982.8 crore during the same quarter and the income increased by 52 percent compared the previous July-September quarter.

"We added 11,123 4G sites during the quarter, including the addition of 9,066 sites on TDD. Our 4G population coverage has improved rapidly to over 64 percent as of December 31, 2018," the telco said in a statement.

The telco said that its 4G population coverage has improved rapidly to over 64 percent as of December 31, 2018 (compared to less than 50 percent for each of the brands in August 2018).

The company has added 9.5 million 4G customers, taking the overall 4G subscriber base to 75.3 million. The data volume of 2,705 billion MB for the quarter grew by 11.5 percent compared to the last quarter and average monthly data usage per data subscriber improved to 6.2 GB (vs 5.6 GB in Q2). Total minutes on the network declined by 2.6 percent during the quarter, largely attributable to the introduction of service validity vouchers.

Furthermore, the company has enhanced the capabilities of some of our 900 MHz sites through dynamic spectrum re-farming and re-farmed 2100 MHz spectrum from 3G to 4G usage on selected sites.