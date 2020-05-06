Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Users Can Now Recharge From Kirana And Medical Stores News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has announced the launch of a new offer for its customers in Uttar Pradesh (West). The company has joined hands with kirana and medical stores, where it allows its users to recharge their numbers. The operator has partnered with 6,500 kirana and medical outlets in the circle.

However, the telco is planning to expand this number and wants to offer the same facility in the whole circle. So that customers can perform recharge without any interruption.

"Customers can now avail recharge facility from over 6,500 Kirana outlets and medical stores across cities and towns in UP West. The operator has been actively expanding the number of such outlets in the circle so that customers can access more recharge options along with their purchase of essentials, close to their homes," the telco said.

Besides, the operator allows its prepaid users to recharge via ATMs. In addition, the operator has launched an initiative called RechargeforGood for helping others in the recharge. The operator is also providing a facility called Quick recharge for 2G customers.

Vodafone Offering Double Data Benefit With Five Plans: Details

Meanwhile, Vodafone has re-launched its double data offer for a limited period. This offer is now available for all, but previously it was launched in 14 circles. The company has launched five plans in this category, and these are priced at Rs. 299, Rs 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699.

The first plan in this list is now offering 4GB data daily, unlimited calling, 100 messages for 28 days. It also includes access to Vodafone Play and Zee5. The Rs. 399 is now providing 3GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 56 days.

Then, there's a plan of Rs. 449, which ships 4GB data per day for 56 days. It ships unlimited calling and free messages, while Rs. 599 provides 3GB data for 84 days.

It also ships messages and calls for the entire duration. Lastly, Rs. 699 plan provides 4GB data per day for 84 days. However, there is a catch. As Rs. 299 plan, Rs. 449 and Rs. 669 are available only in Bihar, Chennai, and Gujarat.

