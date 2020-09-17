Just In
Vodafone-Idea Revises RedX Plan: No Longer Offering Priority 4G Network And Faster Speed
To avoid the ban, Vodafone-Idea has removed priority 4G network benefits from its RedX plan as per the company's website. The new development comes at that time when the RedX plan is under TRAI considerations and it (the telecom regulator) is likely to take some action against the pack.
Earlier, the RedX plan used to provide priority 4G network along with faster speed to users, but now that has been removed from the company's website. However, TRAI officials said that they have no information about this modification. "We have not received any modified plan as of yet. The details of this plan or any plan can be submitted to us within seven days of the launch or modification," officials said.
Similarly, Vodafone-Idea has not announced anything about this modification. Notably, the plan was priced at Rs. 999 at the time of the launch, but now it is available at Rs. 1,099. If we talk about other benefits of this RedX plan, then it has unlimited calling, data, and 100 messages per day. Alongside this, the operator is offering benefits worth Rs. 20,000, including travel privileges on domestic and international airports and many more.
Furthermore, the company is providing video streaming facilities from all leading OTT applications, such as Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and from its in house app Vodafone Play. In addition, the telecom operator is providing free-roaming and unlimited internet in international locations.
Besides, the RedX plan is providing discounts on ISD calls to Canada and the US. The users are allowed to call at 50 paise per minute in these countries. In fact, Vodafone-Idea users can book hotels and museum tickets will get 10 percent cash back. Lastly, the telecom operator has joined hands with Samsung to offer discounts on selected smartphones. However, users have to purchase smartphones from the Samsung official website.
