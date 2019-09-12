ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone Idea To Bundle Broadband Service With 4G Tariff Plans: Report

    By
    |

    Ever since Reliance Jio launched its JioFiber services, almost all broadband companies are launching new offers. Major operators such as Airtel have launched a new plans with similar benefits. It seems that Vodafone Idea is set to jump the bandwagon soon.

    Vodafone Idea To Bundle Broadband Service With 4G Tariff Plans: Report

     

    According to the Economic Times report, the company is planning to bundle its 4G prepaid and postpaid mobile plans with its home broadband services. However, the company will have to invest more in the broadband segment to go head-to-head with dominant players such asJioFiber and Airtel.

    "Voda Idea plans to use a mix of global learning's, and subsidiary YOU Broadband's network infrastructure resources, to bundle home broadband services to its high-spending 4G mobile users in its top 10-to-12 markets," a person familiar with the matter was quoted by ET.

    Vodafone Idea has been losing its customers, ever since it announced the minimum recharge plan of Rs. 35 every month. For instance, Vodafone Idea lost 5.69 million users in May. However, it is still the largest operator in the country with a base of 383.41 million subscribers. While Reliance Jio has 331.25 million users, Airtel has 320.35 million subscribers.

    Meanwhile, Vodafone has launched Turbonet 4G (network integration and deployment of new-age technologies such as spectrum re-farming) in Karnataka. The company has also deployed L900 technology (900 Mhz band) for its customers in Bangalore, which will improve the efficiency of the network in closed spaces.

    Our Take

    Vodafone-owned You Broadband is not that popular in India. The reason could be the company's less-aggressive approach towards launching new plans. But now it seems that the company is looking at this space to attract users. However, for that the company needs to invest heavily in the space too.

    On the other hand, Vodafone is a bit late in terms of launching plans because both Airtel and Jio have announced many offers. So it would be interesting to see how this step benefits Vodafone Idea.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jiofiber vodafone airtel
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue