    Vodafone-Idea Wants You To Pay Rs 1,000 Monthly For 1GB Data Per Day

    By
    |

    Indians are still coping with the latest tariff hike, which happened in 2019. Now, Vodafone-Idea, the telecom operator which is on the verge of shutting down its operation in India, has suggested something that might irk users.

    Vodafone-Idea Wants You To Pay Rs 1,000 Monthly For 1GB Data Per Day

     

    Vodafone-Idea, which is currently in huge losses and is compiled by the Supreme Court to pay a sum of Rs. 50,000 crores. The Indian telecom sector should revive the prices that will lead to the survival of Vodafone-Idea in India.

    The duo recommends that the government should fix a price of Rs. 35 per GB of data. Currently, depending on the service provider, the user will pay between Rs. 4 to 5 per GB of data. Similarly, there should be a monthly connectivity charge of Rs. 50, starting from April 2020, and there should also be a fixed 6paise/second charge for voice calls.

    Currently, there are no monthly connectivity charges levied on the customer from any network operator. If we go by this new recommendation, then one might have to pay almost Rs. 1,000 per month just for the data and additional recharge plans for the voice calls.

    Jio and Airtel currently offer a prepaid plan that costs less than Rs. 2,000 and comes with free voice calls and at least a GB of data per day for an entire year and Vodafone-Idea wants us to pay Rs. 1,000 per month with no voice benefits.

    Will Government Consider These Recommendations?

    The government of India is highly unlikely to consider these recommendations, especially when they are coming from a company that has incurred huge losses over the last few years.

    Telcos like Airtel and Jio are likely to lead the Indian telecom market and the tariff prices might get a bit expensive and for sure, they will be nowhere near what Vodafone is recommending. So, as an end-consumer, there is nothing to worry about whatsoever.

    Read More About: vodafone idea news telecom tariff
    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:58 [IST]
