Vodafone to expand its network in select circles in India: Invest Rs. 13,000 Crore

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has just announced that it has invested Rs. 1,300 crore on ramping up network and distribution in Kolkata and Rest of Bengal circles for the financial year 17- 18.

Vodafone has said that it is the preferred mobile services provider in West Bengal and other parts based on the subscriber base, revenue market share, and retail touch points. Further, "The company has been focusing on closer engagement and enhancing the customer experience in an endeavor to be future ready," said the operator in a press statement.

The company has covered 2380 towns including all the key towns like Darjeeling, Gangtok, Bashirhat, Nabadwip, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kharagpur, Berhampore, and others in Bengal circle with 4G SuperNet.

Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head - Kolkata and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone India, said, "Gaining the trust of our customers and winning the distinction of being the most preferred mobile services provider in Kolkata and Rest of Bengal circles is not incidental. We have won the hearts of our customers by pursuing a continued and consistent customer centric strategy to bring the best connectivity solutions to our valued customers."

"It is their trust and support that has enabled us to achieve a leadership position in West Bengal across key parameters - Network, Subscriber base, Retail footprint and Revenue Market Share. Vodafone remains committed to continuing investing in bringing globally best, innovative, relevant; value added services and products to win customer delight in the years to come," he added.

"The customer first approach has led to Vodafone being the number one choice of 2.6 crores+ customers across Kolkata and ROB. To further strengthen its bond with Consumers, Vodafone has decided to keep their stores open on Sundays. Vodafone rolled out this initiative first in Kolkata with keeping 6 of their flagship stores (South City, Park Street, Dum Dum, Jashore Road, Salt Lake City Centre, Tollygunge) open on Sundays. The initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner and will extend the list in the 2nd phase of the roll out process. This initiative will also help subscribers get their Aadhaar re-verification done on holiday," stated Vodafone India.