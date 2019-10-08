Everything You Should Know About Vodafone International Postpaid Packs News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone is not that the most active telecom operator in terms of launching and revising plans. But, recently the company has made some changes to its international plans, for postpaid users. The iRoamFree international roaming plans provide unlimited calls and data in 20 countries. While other plans offer only incoming calls and limited data in 46 countries.

Vodafone is offering unlimited calling, SMS, and data in New Zealand, UK, USA, Turkey, Spain UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Albania, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Thailand, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, and Portugal. And, if you are traveling to The Republic of Congo, Croatia, Mozambique, Switzerland, Denmark, Nepal, Tanzania, Egypt, Norway, Taiwan, Finland, and Bangladesh then you'll get limited benefits.

Here is a complete list of Vodafone's international roaming plans for postpaid users.

Vodafone iRoamFree Rs. 599 Postpaid Plan: Validity And Benefits

The company is providing four international plans and the basic plan is priced at Rs.599. Under this plan, users will get unlimited locals and international calls for 24 hours. This includes unlimited incoming calls and data. However, the plan is providing 50 minutes of outgoing calls, free 10SMS, and 300MB data in Poland, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Taiwan, South Africa, and Oman.

Vodafone iRoamFree Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,999 Postpaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

The second plan is priced at Rs. 2,999, where Vodafone is offering 200 minutes outgoing calls, 2GB data, and free 25 SMS for seven days. The Rs. 3,999 plan is providing 50SMSes, 3GB data for 10 days. This includes 300 minutes of calling to India and free incoming calls. Lastly, Rs. 5,999 plan offers free incoming calls and 500 minutes of outgoing calls. This plan also ships 5GB data of 2G, 3G, and 4G data along with 100 SMSes for 25 days.

