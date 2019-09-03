Vodafone Introduces Its Play Mobile Website In India: Here Are All The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

After reducing the price of the minimum recharge plan to Rs. 20 from Rs. 35, Vodafone has now come up with a new website for its streaming service. The newly launched website is already live and users can stream the content without downloading the application.

The Vodafone app and website offers content from OTT players, Live TV channels, Music, regional and international originals and web series. Besides, the app is providing content from third-party apps like ZEE5, Hungama, and Shemaroo. Also,the app is completely free for Red customers for 12 months.

Vodafone Play app is currently available on Android 4.1 and iOS 7.0 above version. Subscribers can activate the application by following this step.

How To Activate Vodafone Play

To activate this app, Vodafone subscribers first need to enter their mobile number or email id for login.

Then subscribers are required to send the Keyword "Play" to 199.

After that, the subscriber will receive a link via SMS/WAP push which will direct them to Google Play or Apple App Store for downloading the app.

Once Done, you will get access to watch content on the app.

Meanwhile, another telecom operator, Airtel has revamped its mobile TV app to Airtel Xstream where it offers more than 400 Live TV channels and movies and shows from content providers like ZEE5, and HungamaPlay. Furthermore, it provides access to content on TV, PC, and smartphone. The company has also launched an Xstream set-top box and Xstream stick at Rs. 3,999.

Our Take

Almost all telecom operators are coming with new offers and plan to retain their users, thanks to the growing competition in the sector. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trying best to give tough competition to Jio. However, Jio is somehow lagging in terms of offering Live TV access. So, we believe that launching a new website will help Vodafone to attract users without having to download the app.

Best Mobiles in India