Vodafone introduces new postpaid plans, promises Lowest Bill Guarantee

With an aim to attract more customers, India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today introduced its new postpaid plans in India in which the company is offering Lowest Bill Guarantee, complimentary mobile insurance, unlimited international roaming benefits, and un-matched entertainment content offerings.

The telco said that this feature automatically keeps the consumer on the lowest possible bill on their chosen plan by billing them on the best-suited plan within the RED postpaid portfolio basis their monthly usage.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said: "Differentiated offerings like complimentary mobile insurance, lowest bill guarantee reflect Vodafone's customer-first philosophy of keeping the customer at the center of every proposition."

Vodafone said that customers who get their friends and family under this program will get guaranteed savings of up to 20 percent on total rentals and the convenience of paying for all under one bill.

The new RED postpaid plans also come with power packed entertainment offerings like 12 months subscription of Amazon Prime services at no extra cost, giving its customers unlimited access to Bollywood, Hollywood and Indian Regional movies and TV shows on Prime Video. In addition, customers can stream ad-free music with unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in multiple languages with Prime Music.

RED Postpaid customers also get 12 months of Vodafone Play free to watch unlimited Live TV, latest movies, and TV shows.

Those opting for RED International, RED International+, RED Signature and RED Signature+ plans will be gifted with a subscription of Netflix for up to 12 months, the telco informed.

The new Vodafone Red plans provide benefits to the international travelers with unlimited free calls and data in 20 countries at a cost of just Rs.180/day as an add-on pack.

Furthermore, Vodafone is offering Complimentary Mobile Insurance to the customers choosing RED Entertainment+ plans and above.

This free-for-life-solution enables consumers to protect their smartphones from any physical or liquid damages, virus & malware and offers an extended warranty. Consumers can change the handset any number of times and register the new device to continue enjoying complimentary insurance for life, the telco further informed.