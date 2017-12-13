Vodafone join hands with Aviva Life Insurance, launches RED Protect plan

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone and Aviva Life Insurance have announced the RED Protect, a mobility plan integrated with life insurance with sum assured worth up to 20 years of the monthly rental.

"Vodafone's Enterprise Postpaid Customers can now ensure that their loved ones are cared for by availing the RED Protect Plan with integrated life insurance in addition to their full-featured mobility plan," Vodafone said.

Nick Gliddon, Director, Vodafone Business Services said, "In our conversations with our enterprise customers and employers, it was clear that they are seeking value beyond mobile plans from their telecom partner. Life insurance is one value benefit they have sought out clearly. For employers, this is a great value offering to their employees. It helps them be recognized as a great place to work, improve engagement with employees and address a key employee concern."

Vodafone RED postpaid plans start at Rs 499 per month, however, at this moment, this plan is available for select enterprise customers.

Trevor Bull, MD & CEO, Aviva Life Insurance said, "In line with Aviva's philosophy of providing financial security through simple and meaningful solutions, we have partnered with Vodafone Business Services and aim to reach out to customers with a completely paperless process and with immediate policy issuance."

Customers can activate Vodafone RED Protect by calling 199, and choosing the combination of monthly rental and sum assured that suits them best and once the mobile plan is life, customers will be guided on activating their life insurance policy by providing nominee information online.

The insurance cover is activated following verification of the submitted details, with an instant issuance of the certificate. The offer is currently available only for individually owned plans.