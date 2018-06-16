ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vodafone launches 4G services in Kedarnath

The launch of Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Kedarnath will also help the local authorities' to supervise and manage the yatra trek route, in case of an emergency

By:

Related Articles

    India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone announces 4G services in Kedarnath to provide a connectivity solution to the pilgrims visiting the fabled shrine every year.

    Vodafone launches 4G services in Kedarnath

    The 4G site has been successfully installed in the vicinity of the temple at a height of about (11,755 ft), enabling customers to experience seamless VODAFONE SuperNet 4G in and around the temple premises, the telco informed.

    Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head - UP West, Vodafone India said: "With the onset of the Chardham Yatra 2018 season, Vodafone is now fully equipped to provide reliable and 24x7 connectivity to millions of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath. As part of our Digital Uttarakhand mission, Vodafone has over the past year invested about ₹300 crores to strengthen connectivity in the Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh West region and equip remote locations, places of pilgrimage and crucial but inaccessible terrains, with a future fit network."

    The launch of Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Kedarnath will also help the local authorities' to supervise and manage the yatra trek route, in case of an emergency, the telco said.

    The telco said that it has in the past one year provided 4G data connectivity to 500+ sites in the hilly regions of Kumaon and Garhwal including Dehradun, Haridwar, Garhwal, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora in Uttarakhand.

    Meanwhile, Airtel has also announced that now it has become the first private mobile operator who is providing 4G/3G/2G network connectivity at all the Char Dham locations - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangatori, and Yamnotri.

    The company has also restored network connectivity at Kedarnath.

    Read More About: vodafone telecom news airtel
    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue