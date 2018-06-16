Vodafone launches 4G services in Kedarnath

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone announces 4G services in Kedarnath to provide a connectivity solution to the pilgrims visiting the fabled shrine every year.

The 4G site has been successfully installed in the vicinity of the temple at a height of about (11,755 ft), enabling customers to experience seamless VODAFONE SuperNet 4G in and around the temple premises, the telco informed.

Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head - UP West, Vodafone India said: "With the onset of the Chardham Yatra 2018 season, Vodafone is now fully equipped to provide reliable and 24x7 connectivity to millions of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath. As part of our Digital Uttarakhand mission, Vodafone has over the past year invested about ₹300 crores to strengthen connectivity in the Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh West region and equip remote locations, places of pilgrimage and crucial but inaccessible terrains, with a future fit network."

The launch of Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Kedarnath will also help the local authorities' to supervise and manage the yatra trek route, in case of an emergency, the telco said.

The telco said that it has in the past one year provided 4G data connectivity to 500+ sites in the hilly regions of Kumaon and Garhwal including Dehradun, Haridwar, Garhwal, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also announced that now it has become the first private mobile operator who is providing 4G/3G/2G network connectivity at all the Char Dham locations - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangatori, and Yamnotri.

The company has also restored network connectivity at Kedarnath.