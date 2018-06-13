Airtel to offer network connectivity at Char Dham locations including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri

Bharti Airtel on June 12 has announced that it has become the first private mobile operator who is providing 4G/3G/2G network connectivity at all the Char Dham locations - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangatori and Yamnotri, enabling its customers to stay in touch with their friends and family while visiting remote areas.

According to Bharti Airtel, it has recently restored the network connectivity at Kedarnath, its a part of restoration efforts following the devastating floods in June 2013. The company claims that it has network teams to overcome the rough terrain and harsh weather to ensure a good connectivity at all the four locations. Moreover, it has also beefed up its network across the entire Uttrakhand state.

Commenting on the same, Sanjiv Mishra, COO, Bharti Airtel UPW said: As India's largest mobile network, we continuously strive to ensure that our customers stay connected wherever they are. Char Dham is a key pilgrimage and Airtel customers visiting these locations will be able to access our services and keep in touch with friends and family.

To take on Airtel, Vodafone India has also announced that it had launched its 4G services in Kedarnath, which will allow users to enjoy 4G services during the annual Chardham Yatra.

Apart from this new announcement, Airtel has also introduced news plans last week. A new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 449 offering 2GB data per day for 70 days, the operator has revised the Rs. 149 plan. After the revisal, subscribers can enjoy 56GB of data at Rs. 149. This plan is available only for select subscribers in different circles and offers a whopping 2GB of data per day for 28 days.

If you don't remember, this plan was offering 1GB of data earlier. Now, it is offering double the data benefits. The other benefits of the Rs. 149 Airtel plan includes 100 free SMS per day and unlimited voice calls without any associated FUP. What's interesting is that the cost per GB of data has been taken down to Rs. 266 with this new move.

However, there are still many remort locations where Airtel and other telecom operators need to make their network connectivity strong. Places like Leh Ladhak Kargir are also being in the top of the list of tourism and travellers get very less connectivity there.

