Vodafone Launches EVO Plans To Offer Savings On Existing Smartphone
Vodafone is all set to revamp its mobile plans business. The company is planning to launch a new brand called EVO, where users will be allowed to trade in their existing smartphones. The upcoming EVO plans will be available for all new and existing customers by the end of this month.
The company announced that EVO plans enable users to split the bill into two agreements, where they are allowed to take a loan for the handset and for the coverage. Besides, Vodafone states that this new benefit will also enable users to change their plans and keep the older pack with the new device.
"New Vodafone EVO allows customers to get the smartphone they want at the price they choose. We are setting a new benchmark for flexibility, combining the benefits of device contracts of up to three years, a fantastic trade-in offer, and the option to upgrade from one year," said Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK.
He said that the customers have the flexibility, network, loyalty program, and services.
EVO Plans Benefit: Check Details
In addition, the company has announced that the EVO contract ranges are from 12 to 36 months; however, users are allowed to upgrade devices after 12 months. Besides, EVO customers will get a VeryMe reward scheme along with roaming facilities in 81 countries.
Besides, Vodafone states that users will get a two-year warranty along with free battery replacements. Also, users get an option to use unlimited data boosters, which will provide data for 30 days. These plans also ship the company's Pro Broadband.
Furthermore, Vodafone announced that it will be providing one SIM, 20GB of data per month, calls, and messages. Notably, these plans have been launched by Vodafone, which means these are not available in India.
However, there are chances that the company might bring similar offers under its merger entity and if somehow it manages to bring similar services in the country, then it might attract users to its platform. Additionally, Vodafone-Idea is looking for ways to reduce adjusted gross revenue dues, which is why we believe that this EVO offer might help telco to provide better services.
