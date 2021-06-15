Just In
Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans: Who Is Offering More Add-On Connections And Data
Indian telcos ship dozens of benefits with their postpaid plans. It includes data and add-on family connections. In fact, these companies have started providing SIM at your doorstep and streaming benefits from leading OTT apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.
However, Airtel is the only telecom operator that does not ship Netflix benefits with its postpaid plans, whereas Jio and Vi users get content benefits from the same app. So, let's have a look at all postpaid plans that offer add-on family connections and content from apps.
Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plan Of Rs. 999
Let's start with the Reliance Jio's pack of Rs. 999, where users get 200GB of data along with unlimited calling and messages. In addition, users get three extra SIM cards for a family with the same plans. It ships access to Jio apps; however, users have to pay Rs. 99 for a Prime subscription.
Airtel's pack of Rs. 999 offers 100 messages, 150GB of data, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar access, and Airtel XStream. It ships a data rollover facility up to 200GB, four add-on connections, handset protection, and unlimited calls.
Vodafone-Idea's pack of Rs. 999 offers five connections (one primary and four add-ons). This pack also ships 30GB of data, unlimited calling, a 50GB data rollover facility, and 100 messages per month. It includes content from Zee5 Premium, Amazon Prime, subscription to Vi movies and TV. However, users who cannot use this plan can choose Rs. 1,099 pack.
Even though Vodafone-Idea ships five add-on connections, and data benefits are not that good as Airtel and Reliance Jio ships 150GB of data and 200GB of data.
Reliance Jio And Airtel Postpaid Plans Of Rs. 1,499 And Rs. 1,599
Reliance Jio's pack of Rs. 1,499 ships 300GB of data; however, after that telco is charging Rs. 10 per GB after the given data ends. It includes a 500GB data rollover facility, subscription to Jio apps, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. This plan also ships unlimited calling without any add-on connection.
Airtel's pack of Rs. 1,599 ships unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, 500GB data per month, and a 200GB data rollover facility. Then, it ships access to three free add-on connections along with unlimited calls. This packs also provides access to Amazon Prime subscription, Wynk music access, Airtel TV, and handset protection.
After comparing both plans, it seems Airtel offer more benefit with Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans along with add-on connections, whereas Jio does not provide any extra SIM cards for family members. However, the Airtel plan is costlier than the Reliance Jio pack.
