Vodafone launches Milap Service for Kumbh

Vodafone has announced the launch of new initiatives for ongoing Kumbh Mela, including Milaap service.

The telco will provide Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag to children and senior citizens along with the details of their parents or guardians.

"These RFID tags -enabled with a simple identification process; will allow local authorities/ police to take any child/ senior citizen found unaccompanied or under a panic situation to visit the nearest Vodafone Milaap/ Khoya Paya booth. On flashing these RFID tags on the RFID reader, the concerned parent's contact details will be accessed, Vodafone said.

The family member will receive the details of the concerned booth from where they can reunite with their child, the statement explained.

This special service for their customers to share their location details absolutely free. Subscribers will have to follow a simple process of registering and providing their family's contact details by dialing a short code 55100.

The new service can be availed on any kind of handset without the requirement of any balance or data.

Vodafone and Idea customers will have access to six shops at Kumbh where they can recharge, top-up or buy a new SIM. Customers can also avail services like RFID Milaap, activate location-based services, Kumbh Darshan services and much more from these shops.

This service will be like a live update app which would help people to be abreast with all the major events at Kumbh. The alerts will be available after registering.

A one-time nominal fee of Rs. 10 will be charged, which would be valid till March 5, 2019. The alerts would include updates like- Holy Bathing Dates, Special Muhurat, Astrological & Mythological Significance of Kumbh, major announcements & attraction of Kumbh, Govt. arrangement details, Travel tips, Audio & Video feed on Kumbh.