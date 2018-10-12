Vodafone launches mobile-based safety service 'Vodafone Sakhi' for women

Vodafone has announced the launch of mobile-based safety service 'Vodafone Sakhi' for women features including Emergency Alerts, Emergency Balance, and Private Number Recharge.

The safety features will be available for its pre-paid services across the country. It works across smartphones and feature-phones, even without any balance or mobile internet, thus ensuring that the service extends to millions of women in India.

"India has over a billion mobile connections and almost half of our population is women. Yet, less than 18 percent of mobile subscribers are women. Further, most women have access to only feature-phones and basic mobile phones. This large gap in mobile access and usage also conveys a lost opportunity to connect and empower more women," Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone Idea Limited, said.

He said: "With Vodafone Sakhi, we are taking forward our long-term commitment to driving inclusion and addressing real societal problems. This unique, free of cost service will make it convenient for women to step out fearlessly and fulfill their aspirations."

The company has unveiled 360' National marketing campaign was unveiled which will drive awareness across the country.

Another highlight of the marketing campaign is a special signature song for 'Ab Rukein Kyun'.

Siddharth Banerjee, EVP - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited said: "Women safety is a burning issue in our country. We have all seen cases of women holding back in their daily life on opportunities because of safety concerns. Addressing this critical issue, Vodafone Sakhi is a small step to give women the confidence to step out fearlessly and live their dreams with a trusted solution at hand. Our marketing campaign Ab Rukein Kyu? aims to connect deeply with our women consumers and urge each one of them to participate in this movement of change."