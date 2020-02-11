Vodafone Launches Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Vodafone is in deep crisis due to AGR dues and its Q2 loss, the company is not leaving a single chance to retain its users. Vodafone has recently announced that all Nirvana users will now be a part of its RED postpaid plan. The main reason behind this is to offer postpaid plans under one brand.

Ever since the company has announced its merger in 2018. The merged entity is making losses, and it used to offer postpaid under two different brands. This new change will be available for all postpaid users. However, the company has now launched a new prepaid plan for Rs.499. Besides, Vodafone has increased the validity of its Rs. 555 plan.

Vodafone Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan: Validity And Benefits

The newly launched prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day. It includes unlimited calling to all networks and national roaming. Apart from that, users will get a subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. The plan is valid for 70 days in some circles. While in Bihar it is only available for 60 days. The pack also provides 100 messages, reports TelecomTalk.

Vodafone has increased the validity of its Rs. 555 prepaid plan. The plan is now providing 1.5GB data for 77 days as against 70 days. it ships 100 messages, unlimited calling, subscription for Vodafone Play, and ZEE5 access to its users.

Vodafone Not Offering iPhone Forever Postpaid Plan

Meanwhile, Vodafone has discontinued its iPhone Forever offer. The Rs. 649 used to offer free calls to all networks such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL. The plan used to offer 90GB data along with data rollover facility. Earlier, it ships 200GB data rollover and 100 messages per day. It includes membership of Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999, Vodafone Play, ZEE5, and Mobile Shield benefits with this pack.

