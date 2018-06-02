Vodafone launches Rs. 9 pack for UP East customers; offers unlimited calling

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has introduced Rs.9 one-day unlimited calling pack for its customers in UP East.

Besides this customers will get 100 SMS and 100MB data for one day, until midnight.

"74 percent of Vodafone customers reside in rural parts of the state and a large number of families dwelling in these towns and villages of UP East have loved ones living in other states of India. They tend to use mobile phones primarily for calling, SMS and may log on to the internet for basic requirements," Nipun Sharma, Business Head - UP East, Vodafone India.

He said: "As the network of choice we want our customers to get the value for money at a price point that fits their budget. Hence Vodafone Rs 9 pack allows our customers to make unlimited calls, send 100 SMS, and enjoy 100 MB of mobile internet surfing, for one day."

Meanwhile, the telco has announced the deployment of largest long-haul fiber network across 88 cities, where the telco has installed more than 43,000 km of 200G long-haul network in 75 days.

According to Vodafone, the 200G long-haul network will enable Vodafone to further improve its already leading latency performance and enhance customer experience for mobile and enterprise customers.

The telco said that 200G long-haul network will bring capabilities to customers like

1 OVPN - Horizontal and Vertical Network resource slicing for customers. 2 Latency Based Routing ensures low latency paths. 3 Fiber Doctor - Online fiber monitoring to detect the fault and improve fiber repair MTTR. 4 T-SDN Enabled Network for the centralized controller, resource and service visualization.

At present Vodafone has over 223 million customers in India.

The Group has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 48 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets.

As of 31 March 2018, Vodafone Group had 522.8 million mobile customers and 18.8 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates, the company informed.