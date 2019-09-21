Vodafone No Longer Offering Amazon Prime Membership With Its Rs. 399 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone Idea has revamped its Rs. 399 Red Basic postpaid plan. Under this new plan, users will not be getting free Amazon Prime Membership. However, the company is providing a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime membership with Rs. 499 and above plans, reports TelecomTalk.

According to the report, Idea has also removed free Amazon Prime membership with its Rs. 399 Nirvana postpaid plan. The company has launched four plans under its Nirvana postpaid segment. This includes Rs.399, Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and Rs 1,299.

The most affordable in the lot is priced at Rs. 399, which offers a 40GB data per month, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The company is also providing data rollover facility with this plan so that users can use the remaining data later. The Rs 499 plan is offering 75GB of 4G data per month, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls. The Rs. 999 is providing 100GB of 4G data with a data carry-forward option.

Lastly, the Rs 1,299 Nirvana plan offers 125GB data with data carry forward options. Besides, users will get unlimited voice calling. This plan also offers 100 minutes of the international calling to the US, China, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Get Amazon Prime Membership At Rs. 299 Plan

Both Vodafone and Idea are making many changes in its prepaid and postpaid plans to increase their revenue. In fact, the telco is pushing people to recharge high-end plans, by not offering a free subscription to OTT apps at Rs. 399 plans. But this may affect their business, as other players are offering Amazon Prime membership at Rs. 299.

