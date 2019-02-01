Vodafone now offers 4GB free data to new 4G customers in MP, Chhatisgarh

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has ungraded upgraded its network in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh to enhance 4G coverage and customer experience for over 5 million subscribers of Vodafone in the circle.

The company is also providing 4GB free data for 10 days once its customers will upgrade to 4G SIM. However, Idea is already providing its the 4G services in the circle.

This fiber is capable of supporting expected growth in data carrying capacity due to accelerating demand for high-speed internet by growing consumer base, Vodafone said.

Rajesh Naik, Circle Business Head, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh said, "Vodafone Idea is the largest telecommunications service provider in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh with over 3.2 Cr. customers across both brands. With the benefit of a vast and deep-rooted network in the region, we are happy to extend our world-class 4G services to all Vodafone customers in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, fulfilling their ever-increasing data needs. The free 4 GB complimentary data offer will encourage users to begin a digital journey on our high-speed broadband network."

The company has rolled out its 4G services in 4565 towns in the circle, across Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Bhilai-Durg, Bilaspur, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa among other places.

Meanwhile, Idea has come up with new ad campaign 'Idea 4G - India ka Live Network'.

In fact two specially created TVCs convey this direct message in an interesting and succinct manner via real-life situations which are common and hence easy for all to identify and relate with.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd., said, "With Idea 4G - India ka Live Network, we are encouraging people to use the power of our network and its live video streaming capabilities in HD to drive change by creating positive outcomes from every negative situation in and around them."

