Vodafone now offers 4GB free data to new 4G subscribers: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone is planning to launch its new offer for its prepaid customers in which users will get a 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime Membership.

Vodafone has announced its new offer in which the company is providing 4GB free data to its subscribers upgrading to a new 4G SIM, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report, users can also enjoy VoLTE calls if their phone is compatible VoLTE feature.

In additions, the user will also get the access of whole content which the company is offering on its Play app.

Meanwhile, Vodafone is planning to launch its new offer for its prepaid customers in which users will get a 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime Membership.

The offer is named as Amazon Prime for youth and this is valid for prepaid customers between the age of 18-24. However postpaid user between the age group of 18-24 will not avail this offer.

For those who not aware Vodafone has also announced its strategic partnership today with ZEE5 in which the content portfolio of ZEE5 will be available to Vodafone Idea customers on Vodafone Play as well as Idea Movies & TV app.

Customers of Vodafone Idea can now enjoy the entire content catalog of ZEE5 thereby providing a seamless viewing experience via multiple devices.

The association between the two industry leaders will help create a beneficial ecosystem for viewers that will drive the growth of video viewing in smaller cities and towns in times to come.

Vodafone Idea customers will get access to ZEE5 premium subscription which includes Original shows and films, premium movies, digital movie premieres of upcoming blockbuster films, etc. as an introductory offer. Secondly, subscribers will have access to the complete content portfolio of ZEE5 that includes the original web-series in Hindi and regional languages (including dubbed versions)

Besides customers will also get unrestricted access to the entire movie library on the platform including digital premieres, acquired content, original films and so on