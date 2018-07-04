Vodafone to offer free call, recharge vouchers, money transfer service to Pandharpur Yatris

India's second largest telecom player Vodafone has unveiled its ritual Ashadh initiative, with two 'Vodafone Mobile Vans' set to join lakhs of pilgrims on their annual padayatra to Pandharpur.

The 'Vodafone Mobile Vans' are equipped with free calling facility, mobile phone charging points, recharge vouchers and M-Pesa money transfer service to help the Warkaris stay in touch with their loved ones throughout the duration of their journey.

The Warkaris will be able to make use of the facilities at all halting points of the Palkhi on the way to Pandharpur. Each van is equipped with 8 phones and over 50 charging points for the convenience of Warkaris, the telco said.

Ashish Chandra said, "This year Vodafone Play will provide wholesome entertainment to the warkaris during their halts. All through the 21 days long arduous trek, the Warkaris have strength in knowing that Vodafone's seamless, uninterrupted and reliable network is on hand to ensure they are always in touch. Going forward, we look forward to continuing our endeavor to enhance the spiritual experience of the Warkaris.

Additionally, this year the Vodafone Mobile Vans will also be equipped an LED screen that will stream live content such as news, bhakti bhajans and religious movies through Vodafone Play - Vodafone's single destination for entertainment. Warkaris can now not only stay updated with news and but also get wholesome entertainment on the go.

Meanwhile, the telco has joined hands with Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand to promote Vodafone RED.

Beginning July, Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand will be seen making some smart moves, endorsing Vodafone RED.

A series of three television commercials will show him propagating the benefits of choosing a smartest postpaid plan to popular cricket presenter Gaurav Kapoor.

The campaign will focus on the key differentiators of Vodafone RED like Entertainment, International Roaming, Complimentary Mobile Insurance and Lowest Bill Guarantee across TV, Print, and Digital media.

Siddharth Banerjee - EVP, Marketing, Vodafone India said: " This campaign aims to position Vodafone RED as India's smartest postpaid, enabling our existing and new customers to make the smartest choice. We are glad to have chess champion and youth icon Vishwanathan Anand on board, who best fits the proposition of India's smartest postpaid."