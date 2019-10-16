Just In
Vodafone Offering Double Data Benefits With Its Prepaid Plan
Vodafone is reportedly offering double data benefits with its prepaid plans priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 399 plan. Under this new revision, Vodafone is now offering 84GB data. However, there is a catch. This offer is valid for a limited period.
The Rs.199 prepaid plan usually offers 1.5GB data, 100 SMSes, and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. But now, this plan provides 3GB data per day for the same period. Meaning 84GB data, reports TelecomTalk. While Rs. 399 is offering 2GB data daily for 84 days, which means users will get 168GB data for 84 days. This plan ships unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.
Also, users will get free access to Vodafone Play on the app and website and to access this double data benefit, first users need to register their number on the Vodafone app or website. At present this offer is available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala and Mumbai telecom circles.
This development comes a week after Jio launched its IUC Top-Up vouchers. So, we believe this offer is especially targeting Reliance Jio prepaid customers to change their network. In fact, this is a crucial time for both Airtel and Vodafone Idea to attract Jio users.
Vodafone Idea Partners With Nokia To Help Startups
To help startups in India, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Nokia to roll out software-defined networking in a wide area network (SD-WAN). As a part of the partnership, Vodafone Idea will offer advanced networking and connectivity solutions to increase the speed of deployment, flexibility, control. Furthermore, it is a software-defined network for digital business to securely access applications in a multi-cloud environment. The services will be offered in partnership with Nokia and are built on Nokia's Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP).
