    Vodafone offering free doorstep SIM delivery: Here are the details

    Vodafone is offering 75 GB data, 200GB data rollover and free benefits worth Rs. 4,498. However, there is a catch as one has to buy new postpaid connections.

    In order to attract new prepaid customers, Vodafone is now providing free doorstep delivery of SIM to its prepaid customers.

    Vodafone offering free doorstep SIM delivery: Here are the details

     

    Under this new offer, the company is providing 4G Sim, unlimited local and STD calls along with national roaming and free local and STD SMS to its customers.

    Initially, the customer has to perform the recharge of Rs. 249. The Rs. 249 comes with 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days.

    Meanwhile, the company is offering 75 GB data, 200GB data rollover and free benefits worth Rs. 4,498. However, there is a catch as one has to buy new postpaid connections.

    The company has also launched a new prepaid plan of Rs.139 for its prepaid customers in which the company is providing unlimited calling for 28 days along with 2GB data.

    In addition, users are getting 100SMSes per day, free live TV.

    To recall, Vodafone Idea selected Ericsson to deploy its Cloud Packet Core to enhance its existing core network. As part of this deal, VIL will benefit from Ericsson's market-leading core network applications and Network Functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service-Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solution enabling the fast introduction of new services and providing full-service continuity.

    The world's biggest telecom network integration and consolidation are currently underway in India following the successful merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. VIL is partnering with the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers like Ericsson to deploy new age technologies with built-in customizations and novel innovations to deliver rich customer experience while building a robust, futurefit network.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
