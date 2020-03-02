Vodafone Offering More 4G Data With Its Three Existing Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea is in very bad shape due to its dues. The company owes a debt of Rs. 53,000 crore to the government, which they have to pay until March 17, 2020. Now, it has been reported that the company has come up with new offers to retain its users, as it has lost millions of customers since the merger.

The company has now become a second telecom operator in India. It has only 304 million customers, while Reliance Jio has more than 370 million users in India. However, Vodafone has announced a new offer for its customers. The telco is now offering 1.5GB extra data per day with its three prepaid plans. The plans start with Rs. 249, and goes up to Rs. 599.

Vodafone Rs. 249, Rs. 349, And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

These plans used to offer 1.5GB per data for 28 days and 84 days. This means now users will get 3GB per data with these plans. This offer is for all users and can be availed by both Vodafone and Idea websites. In addition, the user will get unlimited calls and messages benefits with these plans. Besides, the company is offering the benefit of OTT platforms like Vodafone Play and Idea Movies, report TelecomTalk.

On the other hand, the company has revised its two more plans -- Rs. 129 and Rs. 199. Let's start with Rs. 129 plan where the user gets 2GB data, 300 messages, and unlimited calls to all networks for 28 days. Earlier, this plan was valid for 24 days and now you are getting benefits for four more days.

However, this plan is meant for voice-oriented customers, as the telco is offering 2GB data for the entire duration. Moving on to Rs. 199 plan, this plan offers benefits for 24 days. It also offers unlimited calls and 1GB data daily. Apart from that, the telco ships 100 messages per day. This plan also offers a ZEE5 subscription for 24 days.

Best Mobiles in India