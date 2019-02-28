Vodafone offers 1.5GB data for 28 days at Rs. 129: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone also has another plan of Rs 169 in which the company is providing 1GB daily data, free unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for the same period.

With an aim to give a tough fight to other operators, Vodafone has now launched a new plan of Rs. 129 for its prepaid customers, Telecomtalk reported.

Under this new plan users will get the benefit of unlimited calling within India, 1.5GB 3G/4G data and 100 SMS per day for the period of 28 days. However, there is a catch as this plan is available in key circles of the company.

Besides the telco also has Rs. 119 plan which offers 1 GB 3G or 4G data along with unlimited calling for 28 days. Vodafone has another plan of Rs 169 in which the company is providing 1GB daily data, free unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for the same period.

Meanwhile, Vodafone launches iPhone Forever Program which would enable its customers to continue using their iPhones without worrying about repair costs in case of any damage.

In addition, they can also upgrade to the latest iPhone at the lowest price* as part of this program.

The offer covers all the Vodafone Idea enterprise customers as well.

To activate this offer, customers have to simply opt for the Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan or Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan at just Rs 649 monthly rental and download the iForever app from the App Store to register for the free iPhone Forever service.

The telco also deploying new technologies such as Massive MIMO, Small Cells, TDD sites to enhance coverage and network capacity in the national capital region. The new installations will not only enhance the 4G experience of customers in the adjoining areas, including densely populated areas but is also 5G ready.

Giving due importance to the connectivity needs of its millions of customers in the Delhi NCR region, Vodafone Idea has already deployed more than 4,000 Massive MIMO, small cells and TDD sites across the region.