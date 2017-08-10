Vodafone offers 84 GB for 84 days at Rs 445

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has launched new plan in which the company is offering 84 GB for 84 days, unlimited local and STD calls to its prepaid customers recharging with First Recharge (FR) - 445 in Maharashtra & Goa.

"Keeping this growing trend in mind, Vodafone India has introduced First Recharge (FR) - 445 in Maharashtra & Goa. This new data plan is launched with the sole objective of offering pocket-friendly and affordable integrated plan that will appeal to the dynamic pre-paid customers," the company said.

However, there is a catch as the company is only available for 4G handset users. While on- 4G handset users, while non- 4G handset users can enjoy 2GB data and unlimited local and STD calls valid over 35 days.

Ashish Chandra, Business Head- Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone India said, "At Vodafone, we have always believed in bringing the best products and services to our valuable customers."

Chandra said, "The first recharge offer is devised to provide maximum value for both voice and data to all our new pre-paid customers across Maharashtra & Goa. This new offering will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free experience on our best network ever."

Meanwhile, the company has recently tied up with Discovery Communications as part of which the company has added 12 HD and SD Discovery India channels which users can stream from Vodafone Play.

Globally, Vodafone is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications.

Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 57 more, and has fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of 31st March 2017, Vodafone had 516 million mobile customers and 18 million fixed broadband, customers.