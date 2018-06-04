Vodafone offers discounts on international roaming; join hands with Visa

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has partnered with Visa as part of which post-paid customers who use their Visa Travel Prepaid Card, can now get discounts of Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on Vodafone i-RoamFREE packs with 10 days and 28 days validity.

The telco said that i-RoamFREE plan for 28 days covers 65 countries and is priced at Rs. 5000. Visa Travel Prepaid Cardholders with a Vodafone postpaid connection can get a discount of Rs. 750 on this plan, thus getting this service for just Rs. 4250.

Vodafone i-RoamFREE plan for 10 days is priced at Rs 3500 where and Visa Travel Prepaid Cardholders can get a discount of Rs 500, effectively making the service available at Rs. 3000.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said: "Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans bring to the table an unparalleled combination of exclusive benefits, high-speed experience, worry-free roaming and great connectivity."

He said: "Our tie-up with Visa further strengthens our value proposition of 'Best Ever International Roaming plan'. So now, whether one is backpacking across Europe, visiting family in the US, shopping in Dubai or attending conferences in Singapore - one can enjoy free calls and data and travel worry-free with the best-in-class prepaid travel card option."

Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans cover 65 countries as part of which they offer unlimited data and calls in 20 countries like USA, Europe, UAE, UK, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand and unlimited free incoming calls and free data in 45 other countries.

"As a recent Visa survey pointed out, 97 percent of Indian travelers want to stay connected to the internet while traveling, which is the highest compared to their global peers. Our association with Vodafone will ensure that the Indian traveler now has an added incentive to stay connected to the internet and in touch with their loved ones even while on travel across the world," said, Murali Nair, Vice President & Head of Client Relationship Management, India for Visa.

Vodafone i-RoamFREE partnership with Visa will shortly be extended to Vodafone prepaid customers too.