Vodafone offers SuperNet Data Strong Network across 5400+ in Assam & North East Circle

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone announced that it offers SuperNet Data Strong Network across 5400+ towns and villages covering seven states in Assam & North East Circle.

The telco has also rolled out 2750+ sites (i.e., 7 Sites/Day) to expand and strengthen its network, catering to the growing demand for data and voice of its over 5.5 million customers across the circle, since January 2017.

To expand its reach to larger population Vodafone has also laid down 600+ KMs of Fibre network in last one year, taking the total spread to over 8000+ KMs across the circle.

Nidhi Lauria, Business Head - Assam & North East, Vodafone India, said, "We have seen a rapid rise in data consumption, both in urban areas as well as in rural pockets of Assam & North East. Our network expansion drive has accordingly kept pace fulfilling this growing demand of our millions of customers across the region. Using the latest technologies, we have created additional capacity and built a smart, robust and resilient Data Strong Network.

The company has also doubled the 4G bandwidth capacity of more than 840+ cell sites across Assam & North East by adding 5 MHz more spectrum in the existing band. The move has helped customers enjoy data at the faster speed in the region, thus experiencing the best from Vodafone's Data Strong Network.

Lauria, said, "We are incentivizing our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNetTM data strong network by partnering with handset manufacturers and offering cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratize data and make 4G more accessible."

Quick Steps to Hide Your Facebook Friend list - GIZBOT

According to the telco it is one of the largest telecom operators in Assam North East circle is strongly committed to economic well being and growth of the region and representation of women in overall Vodafone workforce in Assam & North East has moved up from 16 percent to 24 percent in last two years, and the graph is consistently shooting up.