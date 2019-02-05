Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 1GB daily data for 28 days at Rs. 119

With an aim to give a tough fight to other telecom operators, Vodafone has launched a new tariff plan of Rs. 119.

The new plan offers unlimited calling and 1GB of data for 28 days. However, there is a catch as this plan is only available in limited circles.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. has announced its strategic partnership with Genus Power Infra to establish a commercial scale POC (Proof of Concept) of NB-IoT networks in India.

Advanced trials are being conducted at Genus's R&D facility at Jaipur, Rajasthan around one of the most promising uses of NB-IoT - AMI (Automatic Metering Infrastructure).

These intensive trials planned not just promise to bring in the age of massive IoT deployments in the country but also promises to take ahead the government's mission of Digital India & Make in India initiatives.

Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea said, "Narrowband IoT is the next growth engine in the IoT space which allows greater network coverage, improved battery life of 10 years plus for devices, and the ability to slice and partition the network for specific use case, to make massive IoT deployments commercially viable for enterprises across verticals."

Giddon said that "With the power of NBIoT, we look forward to bringing digital transformation in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, utilities (energy, water & gas distribution) and smart city applications."

Vodafone Plc has earlier launched NB-IoT networks in many countries including Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Australia, Netherlands, South Africa etc. and is the global leader in managed IoT, with 74 million-plus connections and network and services platform supporting a wide range of business-critical applications.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infra said, "As a leader in the smart metering industry, we are very pleased to be the first in India to conduct advanced trials of NB-IoT enabled meters in partnership with Vodafone Idea Business Services, a global leader in IoT."