Vodafone partners with Coca-Cola, eBest IoT to introduce connected coolers

Connected Coolers will be powered by Vodafone superior.

    Coca-Cola India has collaborated with Vodafone Idea Business Services, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, and eBest IoT, to introduce connected coolers across the country.

    The IoT enabled fleet of connected coolers will enable Coca-Cola to understand consumer behavior and use the insights to enhance the consumer experience. The pilot for the Connected Coolers has been successfully completed and they will be introduced in a phased manner across the country.

    "I am confident that the introduction of connected coolers is the beginning of Coca-Cola's journey in building a digital ecosystem for deepening their engagement with the Indian consumers," Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Offer, Vodafone Idea Business Services said.

    Connected Coolers will be powered by Vodafone superior. The technology will also equip Coca-Cola's partners to manage inventory, sales tracking, monitor usage pattern, and track locations, thus enabling them to increase sales and enhance customer experience.

    Sanjay Rawal, Chief Information Officer for Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia said, "Coca-Cola's portfolio is expanding, and we are harnessing the power of technology to get consumer insights which can help us engage better with our consumers and provide choices tailored to their location and behavior. The connected cooler is the next milestone in our journey towards digitizing the marketplace and establishing a connected environment with our consumers. We are delighted to have partners like Vodafone Idea Business Services and eBest IoT."

    This IoT solution has turned static cabinets into intelligent assets through a sensor that detects temperature, humidity and door closing/opening and helps maintain the quality of the bottle of Coke delivered to the customer.

    Karan Bakshi, Chief Executive Officer at ebest IoT said, "We are extremely happy to partner with Coca-Cola India for our Connected Retail Solution. We are confident that our solution will provide relevant insights to Coca-Cola and help them realize better ROI on their Cooling assets"

