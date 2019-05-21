Vodafone partners with Hyundai arm, for connected car services News oi-Priyanka Dua The partnership will enable Hyundai cars, starting with SUV Hyundai VENUE with Advanced Connected Car Functionality.

The country's largest telecom operator Vodafone has signed an agreement with Hyundai Motor Group's subsidiary, Hyundai AutoEver, for connected car services.

The partnership will enable Hyundai cars, starting with SUV Hyundai VENUE with Advanced Connected Car Functionality. Vodafone Idea's expertise in automotive connected Technology will help Hyundai deploy a strong, first-of-its-kind, connected solution in the Indian market with the integration of eSIMS with Voice, 3G/4G data, SMS, Secured APN service and API integration.

The solution will empower Hyundai to locate its cars, enable real-time exchange of data and power a whole range of connected car services will allow Hyundai to manage Vodafone M2M operations. As a part of this exclusive deal, Vodafone Idea will also work as a digital partner for Hyundai AutoEver India (HAEI) to manage the connectivity life cycle of the car.

"Connected cars are set to change the way we commute and interact with our vehicles. It is true digital disruption. Vodafone Idea Business Services has spent the last 18 months working closely with Hyundai AutoEver India to make connected cars a reality for Hyundai in India," Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at VIL, said.

The Hyundai VENUE has been launched in India today with the Global Blue Link Technology. The Hyundai Blue Link powered by Vodafone Idea India has 33 features out of which 10 features are specific for the Indian market.

Some of these features are Auto Crash Notification, SOS Assistance, Road Side Assistance, Panic Notification, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Climate Control, Find My Car, Maintenance Alert, Live Traffic Information, Location Sharing, and English Voice Recognition among others.

Oh Woo Jin, Managing Director, Hyundai AutoEver India said, "We are extremely glad about our partnership with Vodafone Idea. We are sure that both the companies will collaborate and bring synergies in their efforts to provide seamless connected car experience to our Indian Customers. Our Blue Link Connected technology is making its debut in Hyundai's SUV - VENUE making it India's first smart connected car."