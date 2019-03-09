Vodafone postpaid plans above Rs. 499 come with free Zomato Gold subscription News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vodafone postpaid plans offer six months of Zomato Gold benefits.

After the entry of Reliance Jio in the Indian telecom space, the other telcos have come up with several revisions and new plans so that their offerings are competent enough to fight those of Jio. Besides prepaid plans, even the postpaid plans have been revised to bundle various benefits for the users.

In a recent move, Vodafone has revised its postpaid plans giving additional benefits for subscribers. Well, the telco has been partnering with the service providers such as Amazon to offer additional benefits. In a recent move, the telco has joined hands with Zomato to add more value to its plans.

Vodafone plans with Zomato Gold subscription

On account of International Women's Day, select Vodafone postpaid plans will be bundled with free Zomato Gold subscription for free. While Vodafone RED postpaid plans are priced from Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 2,999, the plans priced above Rs. 499 will be bundled with the free Zomato Gold subscription for a period of six months.

Zomato Gold details

Notably, Zomato Gold is a paid membership service that was introduced in 2018. It offers additional benefits for users. Given that this premium subscription is bundled with the Vodafone postpaid services, users can enjoy the services without paying for it. Remember that only the new subscribers who are subscribing to the postpaid plans above Rs. 499 from Vodafone can avail the benefits of Zomato Gold subscription.

How to activate the office?

Eligible Vodafone RED postpaid subscribers will get a unique invite cost after the activation of the SIM card as it is an offer aimed at the new users. On receiving the cost, the users have to download the Zomato app and hit the Zomato Gold banner. They will be redirected to the Zomato Gold page where they have to key in the unique invite cost. Doing so, they will get an SMS and have to follow the on-screen instructions to get the Zomato Gold subscription for six months.