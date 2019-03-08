Best postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offering free Amazon Prime, Netflix & more News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan or Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan at just Rs 649 monthly rental and download the iForever app from the App Store to register for the free iPhone Forever service.

Almost all telecom players are offering multiple benefits to its customers. Besides providing more data and unlimited calling benefit all leading telecom players such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering a subscription of Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hotstar with postpaid plans.

Today we have come up with the list of plans from telecom operators which offers these benefits to consumers.

Vodafone Rs.399, Rs. 499 and Rs.649 postpaid plans

The Rs.399 plan offers 40GB of data, unlimited calling and data rollover benefit. Besides this consumers are getting a free subscription to Vodafone and Amazon Prime for one year. In addition, this pack also provides bill guarantee.

The Rs.499 provides unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with rollover benefit. Similarly, this plan offers a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play services.

Under Rs. 649 plans users are getting 90 GB of data with a rollover benefit. This plan also provides Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime for one year. The company also announced the iPhone Forever program under which post-paid customers to continue using their iPhones without worrying about repair costs in case of any unforeseen damage.

The offer covers all the Vodafone Idea enterprise customers as well. To activate this offer, customers have to simply opt for the Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan or Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan at just Rs 649 monthly rental and download the iForever app from the App Store to register for the free iPhone Forever service.

Airtel Rs. Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799 postpaid plan

India's second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel Rs.399 plan 40GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Besides this user are getting Amazon Prime Video and Airtel TV. The Rs. 499 offers 75GB 3G/4G data per month. In addition, this plan provides Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime Video for one year and Airtel TV. Besides this, the company is offering handset protection.

The Rs.649 offers 90 GB data 3G/4G plan, Airtel TV and Amazon Prime Video for one year. In addition, users are getting unlimited calling and handset protection

Reliance Jio's Rs 199 postpaid plans

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio's has only one plan of Rs.199 plan which offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. Besides this company is providing a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.