Vodafone RED Family Plans: Offers Unlimited Calling, And 5 Connections

As we all know the telecom sector has changed completely ever since Reliance Jio has entered into that space.

The calls and data have become almost free in fact both Vodafone and Airtel are offering services in which user can share postpaid bill plan with their family members.

In that way, we have curated some of the plans from Vodafone RED called RED Family.

Take a look at these plans and choose one works best for you.

Vodafone RED Rs. 598 Plan

This plan offers connection to two family members and under this you get unlimited local, national and roaming calling benefits. Besides this, the primary user gets 50 GB data monthly and the other get 30GB data.

In addition, the user will get data rollover benefit and the primary user gets up to 200GB, while a second one is getting 50 GB data.

Vodafone RED Rs.749 Plan

Under this plan, the user can add three family members and similarly like Rs. 598 plan user gets unlimited local, national and roaming calling.

In addition, the primary user gets 60GB data whereas the second get 30GB data.

Vodafone RED Rs. 899 Plan

Under this plan primary user gets 70GB data per month, while the others get 30 GB data and the user can add up to four users to the plan.

Vodafone RED Rs. 999 Plan

User can add five family members and the primary user gets 80GB monthly data, whereas other family members get 30 GB data each.Meanwhile, Vodafone is also providing one year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost along with free access of Vodafone Play and ZEE5 content.

The primary member also gets free smartphone protection against any liquid and physical damages.

Fastest 4G Network In West Bengal

Vodafone has recently certified as the fastest 4G network in West Bengal Telecom Circle by Ookla.

The average speed of Vodafone SuperNet 4G network in West Bengal Telecom Circle for downloads stands at 12.85 Mbps and 8.59 Mbps for uploads for the January to March quarter.

What We Think About the RED Plans

All telecom companies are providing free calling and data benefits to their prepaid customers and on the other hand, Vodafone's RED plan is definitely providing good services to its postpaid users.

