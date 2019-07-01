ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone RED Family Plans: Offers Unlimited Calling, And 5 Connections

    By
    |

    As we all know the telecom sector has changed completely ever since Reliance Jio has entered into that space.

    Vodafone RED Family Plans: Offers Unlimited Calling

     

    The calls and data have become almost free in fact both Vodafone and Airtel are offering services in which user can share postpaid bill plan with their family members.

    In that way, we have curated some of the plans from Vodafone RED called RED Family.

    Take a look at these plans and choose one works best for you.

    Vodafone RED Rs. 598 Plan

    This plan offers connection to two family members and under this you get unlimited local, national and roaming calling benefits. Besides this, the primary user gets 50 GB data monthly and the other get 30GB data.

    In addition, the user will get data rollover benefit and the primary user gets up to 200GB, while a second one is getting 50 GB data.

    Vodafone RED Rs.749 Plan

    Under this plan, the user can add three family members and similarly like Rs. 598 plan user gets unlimited local, national and roaming calling.

    In addition, the primary user gets 60GB data whereas the second get 30GB data.

    Vodafone RED Rs. 899 Plan

    Under this plan primary user gets 70GB data per month, while the others get 30 GB data and the user can add up to four users to the plan.

    Vodafone RED Rs. 999 Plan

    User can add five family members and the primary user gets 80GB monthly data, whereas other family members get 30 GB data each.Meanwhile, Vodafone is also providing one year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost along with free access of Vodafone Play and ZEE5 content.

    The primary member also gets free smartphone protection against any liquid and physical damages.

    Fastest 4G Network In West Bengal

    Vodafone has recently certified as the fastest 4G network in West Bengal Telecom Circle by Ookla.

     

    The average speed of Vodafone SuperNet 4G network in West Bengal Telecom Circle for downloads stands at 12.85 Mbps and 8.59 Mbps for uploads for the January to March quarter.

    What We Think About the RED Plans

    All telecom companies are providing free calling and data benefits to their prepaid customers and on the other hand, Vodafone's RED plan is definitely providing good services to its postpaid users.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vodafone prepaid postpaid
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue