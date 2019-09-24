Just In
- 31 min ago Huawei Launches MediaPad M5 Lite M-Pen Enabled Tablet In India For Rs. 21,990
-
- 41 min ago Xiaomi Announces Mi MIX Alpha Concept With 108MP Camera, SD 855 Plus
- 57 min ago NASA Building Telescope To Detect Civilization-Threatening Asteroids
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Google Pixel 3a Series To Get Rs. 10,000 Discount
Don't Miss
- Automobiles New Mahindra S204 Seven-Seater XUV300 Spied Testing In India: Spy Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Radiant In Her Yellow Midi Attire At The Sky Is Pink Film Promotions
- Movies Vijay Deverakonda Is A Youth Icon With A Negative Point? A Director Claims So!
- News Explained: What is Kochi flats demolition case, what does Supreme Court say
- Sports India's Korean badminton coach resigns for personal reasons, BAI says haven't got it yet
- Finance Infosys Among Top 3 Forbes Best Regarded Companies In The World
- Travel Places To Celebrate Dusshera In India
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
Vodafone Reduces Prepaid Incoming Calls Validity to 7 Days
Vodafone has followed the footsteps of Airtel and BSNL and has reduced the validity of incoming calls to seven from 15 days, reports Dream DTH. Last year, Airtel and Vodafone introduced minimum recharge plans to earn profit from customers.
Under these plans, users can receive calls for seven days from expiry. After that call will be barred till the user recharges the plan. It is worth mentioning that Vodafone has also reduced the price of its minimum recharge plan to Rs. 20 from Rs.35. After the revision of the plan, the user will only get benefits for 28 days, instead of 30 days earlier. This plan also provides 100MB 3G/4G data for 28 days.
Another plan is priced at Rs. 39 plan, where the user will get Rs. 30 talk time and similar benefits as Rs. 35 recharge plan. The Rs. 45 will offer a talktime of Rs. 45. This plan is also providing 100MB data for 28 days. However, the users have to pay 1 paisa/second for outgoing calls. Under Rs. 65 plan, users have to pay 60 paise/ minute. The Rs. 95 prepaid recharge plan is providing 500MB data for 28 days.
Telecom Sector Is Under Pressure
The telecom sector is under immense pressure with regards to market share. Reliance Jio has already bypassed Airtel in terms of subscribers. And, now it is trying to overtake Vodafone Idea. So, we believe that reducing the validity of a minimum recharge plan at this time will affect its subscribers base. In fact, this move shows that the telecom operators (Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL) want to increase the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).
-
15,999
-
29,450
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,490
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,786
-
13,990
-
5,889
-
19,990
-
11,258
-
57,990
-
18,999
-
32,990
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875