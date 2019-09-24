Vodafone Reduces Prepaid Incoming Calls Validity to 7 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone has followed the footsteps of Airtel and BSNL and has reduced the validity of incoming calls to seven from 15 days, reports Dream DTH. Last year, Airtel and Vodafone introduced minimum recharge plans to earn profit from customers.

Under these plans, users can receive calls for seven days from expiry. After that call will be barred till the user recharges the plan. It is worth mentioning that Vodafone has also reduced the price of its minimum recharge plan to Rs. 20 from Rs.35. After the revision of the plan, the user will only get benefits for 28 days, instead of 30 days earlier. This plan also provides 100MB 3G/4G data for 28 days.

Another plan is priced at Rs. 39 plan, where the user will get Rs. 30 talk time and similar benefits as Rs. 35 recharge plan. The Rs. 45 will offer a talktime of Rs. 45. This plan is also providing 100MB data for 28 days. However, the users have to pay 1 paisa/second for outgoing calls. Under Rs. 65 plan, users have to pay 60 paise/ minute. The Rs. 95 prepaid recharge plan is providing 500MB data for 28 days.

Telecom Sector Is Under Pressure

The telecom sector is under immense pressure with regards to market share. Reliance Jio has already bypassed Airtel in terms of subscribers. And, now it is trying to overtake Vodafone Idea. So, we believe that reducing the validity of a minimum recharge plan at this time will affect its subscribers base. In fact, this move shows that the telecom operators (Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL) want to increase the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

