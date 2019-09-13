Vodafone Revises Its Rs. 209 Plan To Offer More Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone has upgraded its Rs. 209 prepaid recharge plan to offer more benefit. Under the newly revised plan, it is providing 1.6GB of data daily, for 28 days instead of 1.5GB data earlier. The plan will sit between Vodafone's Rs. 199 and the Rs. 229 prepaid plan, which offers 1.5GB and 2GB data daily, respectively.

The revised plan also comes with benefits like unlimited calling without any FUP limit, and users will also get 100 SMSes per day, reports TelecomTalk. Currently, Vodafone is offering four unlimited plans under Rs 250. These include Rs 169, Rs 199, Rs 209 and Rs 229 plans. The most affordable of Rs. 169 offers unlimited local, STD, and national roaming for 28 days.

The Rs. 199 comes with 1.5GB of 2G/3G/4G data, unlimited calling, SMS, and roaming facility for 28 days. The Rs. 209 ships 2GB data per day, unlimited calling (local, STD and roaming) for the same duration. Similary, Airtel is also offering three plans under Rs. 250 price range. These plans include Rs. 169, Rs. 199 and Rs. 249.

Vodafone has also launched a Rs. 59 plan, where it is offering 1GB data daily for seven days. Which means users will get 7GB data. Apart from data, the company is not providing any other benefit. So, this pack is good for those who are looking for additional data on an emergency basis.

Our Take

Vodafone India has many plans in its portfolio, starting from Rs. 199. But the company is revising its plans to take on other telecom operators. So, we believe this plan will attract users because both Jio and Airtel are not offering such a wide range of prepaid plans.

