Vodafone Revises Its Rs. 255 plan: Now Offers 2.5GB Data For 28 Days

Vodafone has revised its Rs.255 prepaid pack, which now offers 2.5GB data daily, instead of 2GB data earlier. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Also, the new recharge allows access to the Vodafone Play app, which lets users can view Live TV, movies and more than 10,000 shows. Besides, free unlimited calling facility and 100SMSes per day. The newly revised plan takes on Jio's Rs. 199 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio offers 2GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited free calling for local, STD and roaming calls, 100 daily SMSes, and complimentary access to its web-based applications for 28 days. Besides, Jio users also get to apps like JioNews, JioCinema, among others. On the other hand, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 299, which comes with 2.5GB data and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Offers Freebies On All Prepaid Recharges

Vodafone Idea has recently announced the biggest offer for all its prepaid customers where the operator is providing freebies like unlimited calls, cashback, extra data, caller tune on every recharge for all prepaid users, during the offer period.

Under this newly launched offer, every time a customer makes a recharge, the customer will get an SMS revert with a call to action.

Furthermore, customer needs to dial the USSD string *999# or go to My Vodafone or My Idea app to choose from an array of freebies and select the preferred offer. Once the offer is selected and consent is given by the customer, the freebie will be added to the number.

The pan-India offer has been launched recently and will be available for all Vodafone Idea customers until the first week of September 2019.

Our Thoughts

There is no doubt that Vodafone Idea has been losing customers ever since the merger happened, but the operator has been very aggressive in terms of launching new and revising old plans. And now the company is providing more data at the same price which makes it more appealing than before.

