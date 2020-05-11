Vodafone Revises RedX Postpaid Plan; Introduces Commercial Policy News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone has recently announced that it is shifting Idea postpaid customers on its platform. This means there will be no postpaid connection under the Idea branding, and those who are using their connection will automatically be migrated to Vodafone RED plans.

Vodafone has now shared that it has increased the prices of its RedX plan, and now it will be available at Rs. 1,099. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 999 per month. Coming to the benefits, the telco is offering Amazon Prime, Zee5, Netflix, and Vodafone Play.

Besides, the company has said that if a subscriber called more than 300 numbers in a week will be under the commercial category. In addition, customers who are using 150GB data and only 50 minutes on call will be under the same category. This is the first time that any company has introduced this scheme on postpaid plans.

"Cumulative duration of Outgoing calls > 300 minutes per day, which is far in excess of the average daily talk time used by individual subscribers across telecom circles in India, being almost 60 times higher than national average daily talk time consumed by subscribers," Vodafone was quoted by TelecomTalk.

Vodafone Revises Postpaid Plans: Details

The RedX plan provides unlimited calling and data. It includes benefits from OTT platforms, such as Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5. Apart from that, the company is providing the facility of iRoam pack for 12 months. Besides, it will offer you access to airport lounges.

Furthermore, the company is offering special ISD packages to 14 countries, where users can call to the US and Canada only at 50p/min. On the other hand, users have to pay Rs. 3 for calling to the United Kingdom.

Also, you'll get a 10 percent discount on tickets for all museums and Hotel bookings via Hotel.com. However, there is a catch. If someone wants to leave this plan, then the person has to pay Rs. 3000 in six months.

Meanwhile, Vodafone starts offering double data benefits with its five prepaid plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699, where it is shipping unlimited calling, free message and access to OTT apps.

